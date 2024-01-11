HP's latest laptop shown at CES 2024, debuts in India

1/4

Technology 2 min read

HP's latest laptop shown at CES 2024, debuts in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:13 pm Jan 11, 202405:13 pm

The device is available in a single color

The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop has made its debut in India. To recall, it broke cover at CES 2024. This powerful device boasts a 165Hz display, an Intel Core i7 14700HX processor, dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Priced from Rs. 1.61 lakh, it comes in a Shadow Black color option.

2/4

Key specifications and features

The HP Omen 16 features a 16.1-inch Full-HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It also offers a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB color gamut, 7ms response time, anti-glare panel, and 300-nits of peak brightness. The device packs up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe storage. The gadget runs on Windows 11 and tips the scales at 2.3kg.

3/4

A look at connectivity options

HP Omen 16 is powered by a 6-cell 83Wh battery with fast charging support. Additional features include dual speakers, a full-size 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, and a Full-HD webcam with dual array digital mics. A 3.5mm headphone jack, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, an HDMI port, a Type-C port, and three Type-A sockets ensure connectivity on the device.

4/4

Pricing, availability, and offers

HP Omen 16's base variant costs Rs. 1.61 lakh in India. The laptop comes with a one-month Xbox Game Pass subscription, McAfee LiveSafe (12 months free trial), and Microsoft Home and Student 2021. Buyers will receive gaming accessories like HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Gaming Mouse, HyperX Cloud Stinger Core gaming headset, and Pulsefire Mat Gaming Mouse Pad, at a discounted price of Rs. 1,499. The company is also offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 10,000 through multiple banks.