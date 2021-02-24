As the latest addition to its Pavilion series of laptops, HP has introduced three new models in India, called the Pavilion 13, Pavilion 14, and Pavilion 15. The line-up starts at Rs. 62,999 and is made of post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastic as a part of the company's commitment toward "a more sustainable future for the planet." Here are more details.

Design and display The laptops offer a Full-HD+ display

The HP Pavilion 13, 14, and 15 laptops feature a minimalist and clean design with slim bezels, a backlit keyboard, and a touchpad with multi-touch gesture support. They offer a 13.3-inch touch display, a 14.0-inch IPS screen, and a 15.6-inch IPS display, respectively, all with Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution. The devices are available in up to four color options.

Internals They are powered by 11th-generation Intel chipsets

Under the hood, the HP Pavilion 13, 14, and 15 draw power from 11th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 processors, combined with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. They come with Intel HD Graphics 620, Intel Iris Xe, and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics, respectively. The machines run on Windows 10 Home and pack up to 43Wh batteries.

Connectivity The machines offer support for Wi-Fi 6

The connectivity options available on the HP Pavilion 13, 14, and 15 include an HDMI port, a headphone jack, a Type-C port, and two USB Type-A ports. They also offer support for Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.0. The devices come with an HP Wide Vision HD Camera, dual array digital microphone, and dual speakers with B&O Play technology.

Information HP Pavilion 13, 14, and 15: Pricing and availability