India recorded second-highest cancer deaths in Asia in 2019: Lancet

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:41 pm Jan 03, 2024

Asia saw 56 lakh cancer deaths in 2019

In 2019, India recorded nearly 12 lakh new cancer cases and 9.3 lakh deaths, making it the second largest contributor to the cancer burden in Asia. As per the Lancet Regional Health - Southeast Asia journal, India, Japan, and China, were the top three Asian countries in terms of new cases and fatalities. Cancer has become an increasingly significant public health issue in these nations.

Leading cancers and risk factors in Asia

Tracheal, bronchus, and lung (TBL) cancer was the leading type of cancer in Asia, accounting for approximately 13 lakh cases and 12 lakh deaths. TBL cancer was most common in men and ranked third among women. Cervical cancer was the second most common or among the top five cancers in many Asian countries. The study identified smoking, ambient particulate matter (PM) pollution, and alcohol consumption, as major risk factors for cancer.

Air pollution and smokeless tobacco concerns

The growing number of cancer cases due to rising ambient air pollution is a cause for concern in Asia. In 2019, five out of the top 10 countries with the highest population-weighted annual average of PM2.5, were India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Qatar. The widespread use of smokeless tobacco (SMT) products like khaini, paan masala, gutkha, and betel quid, also poses a public health risk in South Asian nations like India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Challenges in cancer screening and treatment

Researchers noted a trend of decreasing cancer cases in younger age groups and increasing cancer burden linked to longer life expectancy as countries developed. They emphasized that simply having access to screening might not improve survival rates if treatments for cancer are unavailable or unaffordable. In low and medium-income countries (LMICs) across Asia, oncologic infrastructure is often lacking or unaffordable, especially in rural areas, resulting in lower survival rates.