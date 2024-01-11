Don't know coding? You can still build custom AI chatbots

By Rishabh Raj Jan 11, 2024

Building your own custom chatbot has never been this easier!

Interested in making your own AI chatbot but don't know how to code? OpenAI's GPT builder has got you covered! We will walk you through step-by-step how to create custom AI chatbots without any complex programming. OpenAI has also introduced its GPT Store, a marketplace for custom ChatGPTs. You can build your chatbots and list them on the GPT Store, all without any cost. And the best part? You can also earn based on user interactions with your GPT.

Building your custom ChatGPT is now a cakewalk

GPTs are user-generated, customized versions of ChatGPT, OpenAI's popular chatbot. To create one, you just need to type the capabilities you want your GPT to offer and the tool will create an AI-powered chatbot based on those specifications. You can also configure your GPT to browse the web, generate images using DALLE·3, and run code. You can even integrate real-world data to connect your GPT to external databases, email inboxes, and e-commerce systems.

A step-by-step guide to building your custom ChatGPT

Visit chat.openai.com and log in with your Plus or Enterprise account. In the sidebar, click Explore. Select 'Create a GPT' and enter your instructions in the message box. Chat with the GPT builder until you get the results you want. Click 'Configure' to add advanced customizations to your AI assistant like changing the chatbot's name, refining instructions, uploading knowledge files, and setting up actions. Save changes, select sharing preferences, and click 'Confirm' to finalize the creation of your custom GPT.

Editing and deleting custom GPTs

To modify a custom chatbot, you should click 'Explore' in the sidebar, then click 'Edit' next to the GPT you wish to modify. After updating the GPT's settings, you can click 'Update' and confirm the modifications. To delete a custom GPT, you can click the ellipsis icon next to the GPT and select 'Delete GPT,' followed by confirming the deletion.

Sharing and enlisting custom chatbots on GPT Store

After you are happy with your chatbot, you can share your custom GPT with others. You just need to copy its link from the Explore section and share it as you normally would. You can also enlist your custom chatbot on the GPT Store. For that, you need to verify your user profile and submit your GPT to OpenAI's review system. This process involves a combination of human and automated reviews to ensure compliance with the company's terms of use.

Get paid for your GPTs

Now here comes the exciting part. You can get paid for your custom GPTs, similar to how app developers get paid on the App Store or Play Store. OpenAI plans to launch a "GPT builder revenue program" in the coming weeks, allowing you to earn money based on user engagement with your GPT. As of now, there are no clear guidelines on how GPT creators will get paid but OpenAI will reveal all the details soon.