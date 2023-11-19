OpenAI board discusses Sam Altman's return as CEO: Report

1/5

Technology 3 min read

OpenAI board discusses Sam Altman's return as CEO: Report

By Akash Pandey 10:51 am Nov 19, 202310:51 am

OpenAI is in a state of free-fall without Altman

Discussions are underway between OpenAI's board and Sam Altman about his potential return as its CEO following his unexpected dismissal just a day earlier, reported The Verge, citing insiders familiar with the matter. However, Altman is said to be feeling "ambivalent" about his potential return, which would also require significant changes in governance. This news comes in the wake of a string of resignations, including OpenAI's president and former board chairman, Greg Brockman, emphasizing the internal chaos after Altman's exit.

2/5

Board's initial agreement and missed deadline

A person close to Altman disclosed to The Verge that the OpenAI board had initially consented, in principle, to step down and let Altman and Brockman return to the company. However, they failed to meet a critical deadline, suggesting that there has been a change in commitment or decisiveness, as the board members now seem to be uncertain or hesitant about following through with this agreement. If the deal isn't reached, numerous OpenAI employees might contemplate resignation.

3/5

Plans to start another company

Meanwhile, per The Information, Altman is in discussions with investors about the prospect of launching a new company. The publication also reported that three senior researchers resigned after Altman's surprise firing, and more departures are imminent. Should Altman choose to launch a new venture, these staffers are anticipated to join him, further destabilizing OpenAI's workforce. Moreover, Bloomberg reported that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella "has been in touch with Altman and pledged to support him in whatever steps he takes next."

4/5

Altman's ousting casts shadow of uncertainty over OpenAI's future

As the company's public face and leading figure in AI, Altman's removal has raised questions about OpenAI's future during a crucial time when competitors are attempting to rival the success of ChatGPT. In spite of the turmoil, Microsoft, which invested billions in OpenAI, declared that it "remains committed" to its collaboration with the company. However, neither OpenAI nor Microsoft representatives have commented on the possibility of Altman's return.

5/5

Why OpenAI fired CEO in the first place

OpenAI announced the removal of its co-founder and CEO, Altman, following a review that revealed inconsistencies in his communication with the board. The board, which includes Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever and three external members—Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo, tech entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner from Georgetown's Center for Security and Emerging Technology—reportedly lost confidence in Altman's ability to lead. Sources suggest that investors weren't granted prior notice or opportunity to voice their opinions on the board's decision to oust Altman.