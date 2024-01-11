OpenAI's GPT Store lets you create and discover custom chatbots

OpenAI's GPT Store lets you create and discover custom chatbots

By Rishabh Raj 12:12 pm Jan 11, 2024

OpenAI also plans to launch a 'GPT builder revenue program'

With over three million custom versions of ChatGPT out there, finding the right one can be extremely difficult. To address this problem, OpenAI has launched GPT Store, a marketplace for custom ChatGPT versions. Similar to the App Store on your iPhone or Play Store on your Android device, the GPT Store is for helping you find useful and popular GPTs. The company has also introduced a new subscription called ChatGPT Team. It provides a secure, collaborative space for organizations.

What features does GPT Store offer

The GPT Store features a variety of GPTs created by both OpenAI's partners and the broader developer community. You can explore GPTs from categories such as such as lifestyle, writing, research, programming, and education. You can also try popular and trending GPTs within the store. Some of the GPTs featured at the launch include a trail recommender from AllTrails, a coding tutor from Khan Academy, and a content designer from Canva. Currently, all these GPTs are available for free use.

You can also build your custom chatbot

Anyone, even without coding skills, can now create GPTs using OpenAI's GPT Builder. Simply type the capabilities you want your GPT to offer and the tool will create an AI-powered chatbot based on those specifications. To list your GPT in the store, you will have to verify your profile and submit the GPT for review. OpenAI plans to launch a "revenue program" sometime in Q1, after which you can earn money based on user engagement on your GPT.

Who can access the GPT Store?

OpenAI has started to roll out the GPT Store to ChatGPT Plus, Team and Enterprise customers. The Sam Altman-led company has also introduced the ChatGPT Team plan for teams of all sizes. It costs $25-30 monthly per user. This plan provides team members with access to a private area in the GPT Store, where securely published GPTs are available within their workspace. Enterprise customers will get enhanced admin controls like choosing which external GPTs may be used inside your business.

ChatGPT Team v/s ChatGPT Enterprise

While ChatGPT Team offers a secure workspace and collaboration tools for organizations, it differs from ChatGPT Enterprise, which costs up to $60 per user per month. The Enterprise tier provides extra features like faster AI response times and an expanded set of administrative controls. However, both tiers ensure data security, as OpenAI won't train its models on subscribers' data or conversations. ChatGPT Team subscribers will also get early access to new features and improvements.