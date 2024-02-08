His program spoke with 5,239 women on Tinder

Man finds wife on Tinder using AI for matches

By Dwaipayan Roy
Feb 08, 2024

What's the story Aleksandr Zhadan, a Moscow local, harnessed the power of OpenAI's GPT language models to chat with over 5,000 women on Tinder. He ultimately discovered his soulmate, Karina Vyalshakaeva. Zhadan programmed the AI to arrange face-to-face meetings and weed out profiles based on specific factors, like those featuring alcohol. The duo first connected in December 2022, with Vyalshakaeva initially unaware she was chatting with an AI.

AI suggested marriage proposal

After several months of AI-facilitated conversations, Zhadan gradually took the reins and started meeting Vyalshakaeva offline. They moved in together last year. Intriguingly, it was the AI that nudged Zhadan to pop the question. "At some point, the project wrote me a recommendation that maybe it's time to propose to Karina," Zhadan shared with Gizmodo. He took the hint, and Vyalshakaeva said yes.

Conversations improved over time

Zhadan's AI program was designed to like profiles based on his preferences and filter out those with unappealing features. Although the early version (GPT-2) had some issues, it improved with updates from OpenAI's GPT-3, 3.5, and 4. Vyalshakaeva later discovered she had been chatting with ChatGPT during the initial months of their relationship.

Couple embraces AI-assisted love story

When Vyalshakaeva discovered the AI's role in their love story, she was "just shocked" but not upset. She feels that Zhadan's customization of the AI's suggestions made it acceptable when used sensibly. "I think the most important thing is our real-life connection, which is great," Vyalshakaeva told Gizmodo. This unconventional romance highlights how artificial intelligence can contribute to modern dating when employed responsibly and imaginatively.