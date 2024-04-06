Next Article

Kohli hit his 8th IPL ton (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Virat Kohli smashes his eighth century in IPL: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:03 pm Apr 06, 202409:03 pm

What's the story Virat Kohli has brought up his eighth century in the Indian Premier League. The 35-year-old Royal Challengers Bengaluru talisman struck a solid century against the Rajasthan Royals in match number 19 of the IPL 2024 season. Kohli, who has been in top form this season, added a record-breaking 125-run opening stand alongside Faf du Plessis (44). Kohli got to his ton from 67 balls.

Knock

A solid effort from Kohli's blade

The RCB managed 53/0 in the powerplay with Kohli scoring 32 from 25 balls. After two tight overs, du Plessis attacked before Kohli dispatched Yuzvendra Chahal for a six in the 10th over. He smashed another maximum to get to a fifty from 40 balls. Chahal dismissed du Plessis before Glenn Maxwell fell. Kohli hit Avesh Khan for 14 runs in the 16th over.

7,500 runs

7,500 runs for Kohli in IPL

During the course of his knock, Kohli became the first batter in IPL history with 7,500 runs. He reached this mark in his 242nd encounter. Kohli now has over 7,550 runs at an average of more than 38. The tally includes a strike rate of over 130. Kohli has 52 half-centuries and a record eight tons in the cash-rich league.

Records

Kohli scripts these partnership records

Kohli and du Plessis brought up their fifth 100-plus partnership for the opening wicket in IPL history. This was also the pair's sixth 100-plus stand for any wicket in the IPL. As per Cricbuzz, Kohli has been involved in 28 hundred-plus partnerships in the IPL (any wicket). He is two above David Warner (26 such stands).

Feat

Another massive record for Kohli and du Plessis

Kohli and du Plessis own 1,432 partnership runs for the first wicket in the IPL. The duo surpassed Warner and Jonny Bairstow (1,401). Warner and Shikhar Dhawan, with 2,220 runs for SRH, hold the top spot. Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa (1,478 runs for KKR) remain second. Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw (1,461 for DC) are third above Kohli/du Plessis.

Vs RR

Kohli becomes highest scorer versus RR in the IPL

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is now the highest run-scorer against the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Kohli surpassed 700 runs versus RR, becoming the first to do so. He overtook Dhawan, who owns 679 runs versus the Royals. Kohli also smashed his maiden century against RR in the IPL. He also owns four fifties.