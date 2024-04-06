Next Article

Jos Buttler hammers his sixth IPL century, equals Chris Gayle

By Rajdeep Saha 11:29 pm Apr 06, 202411:29 pm

What's the story Jos Buttler smashed a superb century in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Saturday. The Englishman attained the feat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur. Buttler, who made his 100th IPL appearance, outsmarted Virat Kohli, who hit 113* in RCB's 183/3. Buttler added a stunning 148-run partnership for the second wicket alongside Sanju Samson.

Most IPL centuries

Kohli hammered his eighth ton in the IPL and leads the show. Buttler hit his sixth IPL century. He equalled the legendary Chris Gayle in terms of centuries in the cash-rich league (6 each). KL Rahul and David Warner own four centuries each.

Smart brand of cricket from Buttler

Buttler and Samson delivered the goods for RR in a telling win. Both players played attacking shots and set the tone in the run-chase. Buttler played a smart brand of cricket and made sure he batted until the end. He hit the winning runs for his side, smashing a six on the first ball of the 20th over. It also brought up his century.

100th IPL match and 150 sixes for Buttler

Buttler became the first England player and the 63rd overall to complete 100 IPL matches. The dasher debuted with the Mumbai Indians in 2016 before switching to RR in the 2018 season. The senior Englishman completed 150 IPL sixes. He reached the mark with his first six against the RCB. Buttler smacked 100* from 58 balls, slamming nine fours and four sixes (SR: 172.41).

A second IPL century against the RCB

Buttler owns 3,358 runs from 100 matches at 38.15. In addition to his six tons, he has smacked 19 fifties. His strike rate is 147.49. As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler went past 500 IPL runs versus RCB. He owns 512 runs at 46.54. This was Buttler's second IPL century against the Challengers. For RR, Buttler owns 2,831 runs (100s: 6).

11,281 runs in T20 cricket

Buttler now has 11,281 runs overall in T20 cricket. He hammered his 7th T20 ton. The England player averages 34.71. He also owns 80 fifties. Meanwhile, Buttler has raced to 478 T20 sixes.