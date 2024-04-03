Next Article

Angkrish Raghuvanshi slammed 54 for KKR from 27 balls (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi slams half-century for KKR on IPL debut: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:11 pm Apr 03, 202409:11 pm

What's the story Angkrish Raghuvanshi showed off his mettle with the bat, slamming a fine half-century for the Kolkata Knight Riders against Delhi Capitals in match number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season in Visakhapatnam. Raghuvanshi replaced Nitish Rana in KKR's starting XI and was promoted to number three after KKR openers added 60 runs in no time. Raghuvanshi looked in prime touch.

Knock

Raghuvanshi slams a 17-ball 54

KKR openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine gave KKR a solid platform by adding 60 runs in just 4.3 overs. Raghuvanshi came in and opened his account with a four. He went on to support the dangerous Narine, who managed a 39-ball 85. Raghuvanshi wasn't quite there either, scoring 54 from 27 balls. He added 104 runs alongside Narine.

Highlights

A reverse hack shot for a six!

Raghuvanshi played a fearless brand of cricket. The 18-year-old also hit Rasikh Salam for a sixty-metre six with a reverse hack shot, sending the ball over the ropes in the third-man area. In the same over, he picked up a slower ball and dispatched it for a six over deep mid-wicket. Anrich Nortje dismissed the youngster in the 14th over.

Records

Raghuvanshi becomes second-youngest half-centurion for KKR

Narine and Raghuvanshi's 104-run stand is KKR's second best for the second wicket against DC in IPL history after Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa's 108-run stand in IPL 2017. As per Cricbuzz, Raghuvanshi is KKR's second-youngest half-centurion in the IPL. Raghuvanshi, aged 18 years and 303 days, is only behind Shubman Gill, who scored a fifty versus CSK aged 18 years and 237 days.

Information

Maiden fifty for batter in T20 cricket

Playing his ninth match in T20 cricket, Raghuvanshi has raced to 192 runs at an average of over 23. He hit his maiden T20 half-century. Before this, his previous best score in the format was 32*.