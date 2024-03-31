Next Article

Matheesha Pathirana recorded his best figures in IPL 2024 (Image source: X/@IPL)

Matheesha Pathirana takes his third IPL three-fer: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 10:41 pm Mar 31, 202410:41 pm

What's the story Chennai Super Kings seamer Matheesha Pathirana bowled a superb spell against Delhi Capitals in Match 13 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in Vizag. Pathirana, with his slingy action, gave momentum to CSK after DC had a 93-run opening stand. He took three wickets, recording his best bowling figures in the ongoing season. Despite his heroics, DC compiled 191/5 in 20 overs.

Spell

Pathirana stuns DC with his yorkers

Pathirana gave CSK their first breakthrough in the 10th over. He dismissed David Warner, who added 93 runs with Prithvi Shaw. The 15th over saw Pathirana dismiss both Mitchell Marsh and Tristan Stubbs with two searing yorkers. Pathirana, who conceded just 14 runs in three overs, then dismissed DC skipper Rishabh Pant. However, the CSK bowler leaked 17 runs in his final over.

Three-fer

Third three-fer in IPL

Pathirana took his third three-wicket haul in the IPL. His previous two three-fers came last year. Pathirana took 3/15 and 3/37 in successive games, against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, respectively. The Lankan bowler has now raced to 25 wickets from 17 matches at an average of under 25 in the IPL. He is yet to take over three wickets in an IPL game.

Information

Youngest overseas player to win IPL

Pathirana played a crucial role in CSK's title-winning campaign in 2023. His Malinga-like bowling action troubled the batters throughout the IPL 2023. At 20 years and 162 days, he became the youngest overseas player to win the cash-rich league.