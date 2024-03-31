Next Article

Rishabh Pant smashed a 32-ball 51 (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant slams first fifty post comeback

By Parth Dhall 10:00 pm Mar 31, 202410:00 pm

What's the story Skipper Rishabh Pant powered Delhi Capitals with a scintillating half-century against Chennai Super Kings in the 2024 Indian Premier League Match 13 in Vizag. Pant smashed a 32-ball 51, a knock that helped the Capitals score 191/5 in 20 overs. The Indian wicket-keeper slammed his first half-century since making his comeback to competitive cricket. Pant's comeback match saw him score 18 against Punjab Kings.

Knock

Pant strikes in death overs

David Warner and Prithvi Shaw gave DC a flying start after they elected to bat. They added 93 runs before the former departed. Despite a fruitful start, DC were down to 134/4 by the 15th over. Pant backed himself, having attacked Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana. He ended up scoring 51 off 32 balls (4s: 4 and 6s: 3).

Information

200 T20 sixes for Pant

During the innings, Pant completed 200 sixes in T20 cricket. Pant, an explosive batter, also has 407 fours in the format. He went past MH Wessels (198) and equaled Ishan Kishan and BR McDermott in terms of T20 sixes.

Comeback

Return to professional cricket

As mentioned, Pant made his comeback to professional cricket in DC's IPL 2024 opener. The deadly car crash forced him to miss several marquee events, including the IPL 2023. Pant met with a fatal car accident while driving near Roorkee on December 30. He sustained several cuts and fractures throughout his body. Pant has recorded scores of 18, 28, and 51 so far.

Career

Pant races past 2,935 runs

DC's second encounter of the season, against Rajasthan Royals, marked Pant's 100th IPL match. Over the years, Pant has emerged as the nucleus of DC's batting order. After featuring in 101 maches, the DC batter racked up 2,935 runs at an average of 34.52. The wicket-keeper dasher has hammered 16 fifties and a solitary ton in the competition (SR: 147.56).