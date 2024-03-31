Next Article

David Warner smashed 52 against CSK in Vizag (Image source: X/@DelhiCapitals)

David Warner slams his 110th fifty-plus T20 score, equals Gayle

By Parth Dhall 09:16 pm Mar 31, 202409:16 pm

What's the story Delhi Capitals opener David Warner scored a blazing half-century against Chennai Super Kings in Match 13 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Visakhapatnam. Warner shared a 93-run stand with opening partner Prithvi Shaw after the Capitals elected to bat. The former contributed with a 35-ball 52, having struck his 62nd half-century in the IPL. It was Warner's 110th fifty-plus score in T20s.

Knock

A blazing knock from Warner

CSK seamer Deepak Chahar perturbed Warner at the start by taking the ball away from him. However, the latter unleashed his attack after settling down. Both Warner and Shaw punished the CSK bowlers, with the former being the aggressor. Warner smacked a 35-ball 52 (5 fours and 3 sixes) before an uncanny catch from Matheesha Pathirana ended his stay.

Record

Joint-most fifty-plus scores

As mentioned, Warner slammed his 110th fifty-plus score in T20 cricket. He equaled Universe Boss Chris Gayle for most such scores in the shortest format. Notably, Virat Kohli is the only other batter with over 100 fifty-plus scores in T20s. The one against CSK was Warner's 102nd T20 half-century. His tally also includes as many as eight tons.

IPL

66 fifty-plus scores in IPL

A total of Warner's 66 fifty-plus scores (T20s) have come in the IPL. He owns four centuries in the cash-rich league. As of now, Warner remains the only batter with over 60 such IPL scores. During his innings in Vizag, the left-handed Australian batter also completed 6,500 runs in the IPL. He averages 41.57 in 179 IPL encounters.