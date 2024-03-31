Next Article

Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool's second goal (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Liverpool beat Brighton, go atop the Premier League standings: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:38 pm Mar 31, 202408:38 pm

What's the story Liverpool wrestled their way back with a 2-1 win over Brighton on matchday 29 of the Premier League 2023-24 season, on Sunday. Danny Welbeck's second-minute goal saw Liverpool go behind. Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah helped the hosts offer a fightback with a goal each in either half. Liverpool are top of the Premier League standings in the meantime, having leapfrogged Arsenal. Here's more.

Welbeck

Welbeck attains these records

As per Opta, after 87 seconds, Welbeck handed Brighton the earliest 1-0 lead by a visiting side in a Premier League game at Anfield since Tottenham Hotspur in October 2019 (Harry Kane, 47 seconds). Welbeck made his 100th Premier League appearance for Brighton. He owns 22 goals, including four this season. In 116 appearances across competitions for the Seagulls, Welbeck owns 25 goals.

Information

66 Premier League goals for Welbeck

Welbeck, who played for Manchester United, Arsenal and Watford earlier in his career, has raced to 66 Premier League goals in 324 appearances. He also has 27 assists under his belt.

Salah

Premier League: Salah has 25 goals involvement this season

Salah smashed his 155th Premier League goal from 254 appearances. He has 68 assists as well. 153 of his goals have come for Liverpool. In the 2023-24 Premier League season, the Egyptian star owns 16 goals and nine assists, taking his goals involvement to 25. Salah has 22 goals in all competitions this season. Overall, he owns 208 goals for Liverpool from 338 matches.

Match

Liverpool sealed the deal after an early Brighton goal

Welbeck handed Brighton the perfect start after Liverpool gave the ball away and nice work from Brighton allowed the England international space to lay his shot. Liverpool upped the tempo thereafter and were finally rewarded when Luis Diaz scored from a corner. Salah added Liverpool's second with a cool left-footed finish after Alexis Mac Allister laid the ball into the former's path.

Opta stats

Liverpool maintain their run at Anfield

The Seagulls were unbeaten in their last three Premier League matches away against the Reds before today's defeat. Before this victory, Liverpool had beaten Brighton once in their last seven Premier League matches (D4 L2). Since a defeat against Leeds United at Anfield in October 2022, the Reds have gone unbeaten in 27 league games at home (W21 D6).

Title race

Liverpool maintain momentum in Premier League title race

After 29 matches, Liverpool have raced to 67 points (W20 D7 L2). Their goal difference is +40. Arsenal, who face third-placed Manchester City tonight, will have the chance to topple the Reds atop if they win. Arsenal have 64 points from 28 matches and their goal difference is +46. Manchester City are third with 63 points from 28 matches and can go second.

Information

Liverpool vs Brighton match stats

The Reds made 30 attempts against Brighton with 8 shots being on target. Brighton managed nine shots with three of them on target. Liverpool had more ball possession (55%) and an 88% pass accuracy.

Information

Key numbers for Liverpool

As per Squawka, Liverpool have managed to earn 26 points from losing positions this season (highest). In 14 matches versus Brighton, Salah has been directly involved in 15 goals (G9 A6). Meanwhile, Diaz has been involved in 10 league goals this season (G7 A3).