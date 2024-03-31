Next Article

IPL 2024: GT beat SRH to claim their second win

By Parth Dhall 07:09 pm Mar 31, 2024

What's the story Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 12 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Titans successfully chased down, with David Miller and Vijay Shankar getting them home. Sai Sudharsan smashed a match-winning 45. Earlier, Mohit Sharma's three-wicket haul helped GT restrict the visitors. GT have claimed their second win of IPL 2024.

SRH

SRH falter after good start

SRH were off to a positive start after electing to bat. Openers Mayank Agarwal and Travis Head added 34 runs, before Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed the former. Meanwhile, Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed got rid of Head. Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Henrich Klaasen, and Shahbaz Ahmed got starts, but GT's spinners made merry. Abdul Samad's useful 29(14) propelled SRH to 162/8. Mohit took three wickets.

GT

Sudharsan, Miller guide GT to victory

Like SRH, GT openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill added over 30 runs. The former departed after smashing a 13-ball 25, and Gill (36) followed Saha after playing a reckless stroke. Sai Sudharsan took matters into his hands, smashing a 36-ball 45. From 74/2, Sudharsan and Miller took GT past 130. Miller, alongside Shankar, helped GT get over the line (168/3).

Mohit

Mohit shines with 3/25

GT seamer Mohit starred with another fine spell, this time against SRH. In his first spell, he got rid of the dangerous Abhishek (29). He remained effective before striking in the death overs. Mohit dismissed both Shahbaz and Washington Sundar on back-to-back balls in the innings' final over. He was the pick of GT's bowlers, having conceded 25 runs in four overs.

Information

Mohit has been acing death overs

As per Cricbuzz, Mohit has taken 17 wickets at 9.64 in overs 17-20 for GT in the IPL. The tally includes as many as 41 dot balls. Mohit's economy rate in this phase reads 8.13.

Miller

A match-winning knock from Miller

Miller once again exhibited his heroics for the Titans in a crucial run-chase. He came to the middle after GT lost both Saha and Gill with 74 runs on the board. Miller took the game away from SRH with a power-packed knock. He smashed a 27-ball 44*, a knock laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes. He finished the chase with a maximum.