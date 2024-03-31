Next Article

Mohit took two wickets in the final over (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: GT's Mohit Sharma shines with 3/25 against SRH

By Parth Dhall 06:05 pm Mar 31, 202406:05 pm

What's the story Gujarat Titans seamer Mohit Sharma starred with a fine spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Mohit picked up three wickets as the visitors were restricted to 162/8 in 20 overs. The right-arm seamer was once again brilliant at the death, conceding just three runs in the final over.

Spell

Mohit takes three wickets in final over

In his first spell, Mohit got rid of the dangerous Abhishek Sharma, who smashed a 20-ball 29. Mohit remained effective throughout his first spell and struck in the death overs. He dismissed both Shahbaz Ahmed and Washington Sundar on back-to-back balls in the innings' final over. Mohit was the pick of GT's bowlers, having conceded 25 runs in four overs.

Information

Mohit has been acing death overs

As per Cricbuzz, Mohit has taken 17 wickets at 9.64 in overs 17-20 for GT in the IPL. The tally includes as many as 41 dot balls. Mohit's economy rate in this phase reads 8.13.

Numbers

Mohit races to 125 wickets

Mohit made a dream return to the league last year after going unsold in two successive IPL seasons. He bagged the joint second-most wickets in IPL 2023. His tally of 14 wickets in the final five overs last season was only second to that of CSK's Matheesha Pathirana (18). Mohit has now raced to 125 wickets from 103 IPL games at 23.39.