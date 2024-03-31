Next Article

The visitors posted a mammoth 531/10

2nd Test: SL batters add further to Bangladesh's agony

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:10 pm Mar 31, 202405:10 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka continued to dominate Bangladesh on Day 2 of the ongoing second and final Test in Chattogram. The visitors posted a mammoth 531/10 as the likes of Kamindu Mendis (92*), Dinesh Chandimal (59), and Dhananjaya de Silva (70) slammed fifties on Day 2. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have started off well as they finished the second day at 55/1. Here's the day report.

Innings

Summary of SL's innings

Thanks to half-centuries from their top three batters, SL finished the opening day at 314/4. They further added to Bangladesh's misery on the second day as de Silva and Chandimal slammed fifties to take their side past 400. The duo passed the baton to Kamindu, who batted well with the tail-enders and walked back unbeaten. Prabath Jayasuriya contributed with 28 runs.

Chandimal

Chandimal closing in on 1,000 Test runs vs Bangladesh

Chandimal, who smoked five boundaries and two sixes during his stay, made 59 off 104 balls. He has raced to 997 Test runs vs Bangladesh at 71.21. The tally now includes five tons and four fifties. This was overall his 26th Test fifty as he is approaching 5,500 (currently 5,470) Test runs. Playing his 79th Test, he averages 43.41 (100s: 15).

De Silva

De Silva missed out on this record

Captain de Silva, who made a 111-ball 70, missed out on his third successive ton. He slammed six fours besides two sixes. With this half-century, de Silva has raced to 3,581 Test runs at 41.16. While this was his 14th fifty, the tally also includes 12 tons. He now owns 840 Test runs against Bangladesh at 60 (100s: 4, 50s: 2).

Kamindu

Another stunning knock from Kamindu

Kamindu made an unbeaten 92 off 167 balls (7 fours, 2 sixes). The youngster has now scored over 50 in each of his first four Test innings. While he scored 61 on debut against Australia in July 2022, the batter made 102 and 164 in the opening Test against Sylhet. Playing his third Test, he has raced to 419 runs at 139.67.

Bowlers

How did the Bangladesh bowlers fare?

Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers as he claimed 3/110 in 37 overs. Pacer Hasan Mahmud returned with 2/92 on Test debut (24 overs). While pacer Khaled Ahmed (1/71 in 20 overs) and seasoned spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1/146 in 46 overs) claimed one wicket apiece, Taijul Islam (0/106 in 32 overs) could not inflict any damage.

Bangladesh innings

Decent start for Bangladesh

Though Bangladesh are lagging in the contest, they have started off well with the bat. Openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy (21) and Zakir Hasan (28*) added 47 runs before Lahiru Kumara dismissed the former. There were no other casualties for Bangladesh on the day as they finished at 55/1. Zakir walked back unbeaten alongside nightwatchman Taijul (0).