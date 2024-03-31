Next Article

Kamindu missed out on his third successive Test hundred

2nd Test: Kamindu Mendis shines with 92* versus Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:05 pm Mar 31, 2024

What's the story Sri Lanka's star all-rounder Kamindu Mendis made his bat talk once again as he made an unbeaten 92 off 167 balls in his side's first innings of the ongoing second and final Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram (7 fours, 2 sixes). Kamindu missed out on his third successive Test hundred as he hammered twin tons in the series opener. Here are his stats.

Knock

Another stunning knock from Kamindu

Five of SL's top-six batters scored half-centuries as the Lankans were well placed at 375/5 when Kamindu arrived to bat. After losing Dhananjaya de Silva, he added 65 runs with Prabath Jayasuriya, adding to Bangladesh's agony. Kamindu shifted gears after Jayasuriya's departure and took his side past the 500-run mark. He eventually returned unbeaten as last-man Asitha Fernando was run out.

Stats

Brilliant start to Test career

Kamindu has now scored over 50 in his first four Test innings. While he scored 61 on debut against Australia in July 2022, the batter made 102 and 164 in the opening Test against Sylhet. Playing his third Test, he has raced to 419 runs at 139.67. Kamindu missed out on becoming the fourth SL batter to compile tons in three successive Test innings.

Numbers

Here are his FC numbers

With this 92-run knock, Kamindu has raced to 4,155 runs in 46 First-Class matches, averaging a brilliant 63-plus. While this was his 21st fifty, the tally also includes 15 tons with 200 being his best score. The tally includes 28 wickets at 34.39 (5W: 1). The youngster has the rare ability to bowl with both hands.

Summary

Summary of SL's first innings

Thanks to half-centuries from their top three batters, SL finished the opening day at 314/4. While Nishan Madushka scored 57, Dimuth Karunaratne (86) and Kusal Mendis (93) would be gutted after missing out on their tons. Besides Kamindu, Dinesh Chandimal (59) and Dhananjaya de Silva (70) scored half-centuries on Day 2 as SL finished at 531/10. Shakib Al Hasan claimed three wickets.