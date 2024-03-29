Next Article

Dhananjaya de Silva slammed twin centuries in the first Test (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Match preview and stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:15 am Mar 29, 202408:15 am

What's the story Sri Lanka,﻿ after thrashing a sorry Bangladesh side in the first Test, will be keen to wrap up the two-Test series when the two sides meet on March 30 in Chattogram. The Lankans humbled Bangladesh in Sylhet by 328 runs and one expects them to dominate the proceedings once again. Bangladesh have serious work to do. Here we present the preview and stats.

Sri Lanka have dominated Bangladesh

As per ESPNcricinfo, the two sides have met on 25 occasions in Test cricket. Sri Lanka have won 19 matches in addition to losing one. Five matches have ended in draws. In 11 meetings on Bangladesh soil, Sri Lanka have claimed eight wins and three draws. In five Tests at Chattogram, Sri Lanka have won twice with three matches being drawn.

Injured Rajitha ruled out; Shakib returns for Bangladesh

Sri Lanka suffered a blow as pacer Kasun Rajitha was ruled out of the 2nd Test. Rajitha has returned home to start his rehab process. Asitha Fernando has joined the squad as a replacement for Rajitha. Bangladesh have got a boost as Shakib Al Hasan, who made himself available for this contest, will mark his presence.

Sri Lanka counting on Dhananjaya and Kamindu

Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva and batter Kamindu Mendis were the match-winners in the first Test, hammering twin centuries. Both players scored 102 each in the first innings before slamming 108 and 164 in the second innings. Both players showed craft and composure across both innings and bailed the Lankans out from with magnificent century-plus stands.

Bangladesh batters are in search of answers

Bangladesh faltered with the bat across both innings in the first Test. They managed scores of 188 and 182 respectively. It has been a collective failure and the batting unit needs to find answers to several questions plaguing them. From shot-making, application and the desire to stay at the crease, Bangladesh batters need to get the basics right.

Here are the probable XIs

Sri Lanka probable XI: Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara. Bangladesh probable XI: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed.

Approaching milestones for Bangladesh players

Mominul Haque is 25 runs shy of the 4,000-run mark. He could become the fourth Bangladesh batter with 4,000-plus runs in Tests. Shakib is 46 shy of 4,500 runs in Tests. Litton Das is 81 shy of the 2,500-run mark. Najmul Hossain Shanto is 40 runs away from the mark of 1,500. Taijul Islam owns 449 FC wickets and is one short of 450.

Key stats for the Sri Lankan players

In 90 Tests, Dimuth Karunaratne owns 6,809 runs for Sri Lanka at 41.26. Veteran Angelo Mathews has smashed 7,529 runs at 45.63. In 53 Tests, Dhananjaya has scored 3,511 runs in 53 Tests at 40.82. He has an excellent conversion rate (100s: 12, 50s: 13). Among bowlers, Prabath Jayasuirya has 398 FC scalps and is two shy of 400 wickets.

