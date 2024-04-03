Next Article

Andre Russell is the first player with 200 sixes for KKR (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Andre Russell completes 200 IPL sixes for KKR: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:32 pm Apr 03, 202409:32 pm

What's the story Andre Russell has attained a new milestone for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Russell became the first batter to reach 200 sixes for the franchise in the Indian Premier League. He reached the milestone with three sixes in match number 16 of the IPL 2024 season against Delhi Capitals. In KKR's opener versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, Russell got to 200 IPL sixes.

Milestone

First KKR batter to smash 200 sixes

Playing his 107th match for KKR in the IPL, Russell owns 200 sixes. Notably, Nitish Rana is the only other player with 100-plus sixes for the franchise (106). Russell is also the 3rd-highest scorer for KKR with 2,309 runs at 30.78. He has 11 fifties under his belt. The veteran West Indies ace is one of five KKR batters with 150-plus fours (154).

IPL

Russell scripted this record against SRH

Against SRH, Russell smoked a brilliant 25-ball 64*. He brought up his half-century from 20 balls. Russell's knock was laced with three fours and seven sixes. His strike read 256. He smashed his maiden fifty versus SRH. Before this, he had three unbeaten scores of exactly 49 versus the Orange Army. The all-rounder smashed his 11th fifty.

Information

9th batter to reach 200 IPL sixes overall

As per ESPNcricinfo, Russell became the ninth player in IPL history to smack 200-plus sixes in the match versus SRH. Overall, he became the third West Indian after Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard to reach the milestone.

Information

Over 675 sixes in T20s

Playing his 485th match in the 20-over format, Russell has scored over 8,300 runs at an average of over 27. He owns 31 fifties in addition to two centuries. Russell owns over 675 sixes in T20s - 3rd-highest after Gayle and Pollard.

Club

Russell joins a unique club in IPL

Russell has joined an illustrious list of players to smash 200-plus sixes for a franchise in the IPL. As per ESPNcricinfo, MS Dhoni has 212 sixes for Chennai Super Kings. Kieron Pollard (223) and Rohit Sharma (210) have achieved the record for Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli (242), Chris Gayle (239) and AB de Villiers (238) have smashed 200-plus sixes for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Knock

Russell slams a 19-ball 41 versus DC

KKR openers added 60 runs as Sunil Narine floored DC with a 39-ball 85. Narine and debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi managed to stitch a 104-run stand next. Russell came in at number four and found his rhythm straightaway. He smashed four fours and three sixes in a 19-ball 41 (SR: 215.79). Russell added 56 runs alongside Shreyas Iyer and 32 with Rinku Singh.

Information

Ishant dismisses Russell with a superb yorker

Ishant Sharma dismissed Russell in the 20th over. A toe-crushing yorker saw Russell fall onto the floor quite awkwardly. Ishant had conceded 35 runs from two overs before this. He finished with figures worth 2/42 from three overs.