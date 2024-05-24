Next Article

Heinrich Klaasen smashed his 28th T20 fifty (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

SRH's Heinrich Klaasen smashes his sixth IPL fifty: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:13 pm May 24, 202410:13 pm

What's the story Heinrich Klaasen rescued Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 50-run knock in the all important Qualifier 2 clash against Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League 2024 season. Klaasen consumed 34 balls for his 50. He hit four sixes. Klaasen walked in with his side reeling at 57/3 inside the powerplay (overs 1-6). He added 42 runs alongside Travis Head. SRH managed 175/9 in 20 overs.

Knock

A fighting knock on offer

RR's Avesh Khan and Sandeep Sharma were brilliant in varying their pace in the middle overs as they didn't allow Klaasen to get on with his natural game. Klaasen did get hold off Yuzvendra Chahal and smashed three sixes. He also dispatched Ravichandran Ashwin for a maximum. Klaasen got to a fifty and took SRH past 160 but was dismissed in the penultimate over.

Runs

Klaasen is closing in on 1,000 IPL runs

Klaasen found joy while facing Chahal. As per ESPNcricinfo, the right-arm wrist-spinner has conceded 53 runs against Klaasen from 26 balls in the IPL. The SRH batter has struck at 203.84. Klaasen owns 977 IPL runs from 34 matches at 39.08. He hit his 6th fifty (100s: 1). Klaasen now owns 64 maximums. In IPL 2024, he has smashed 463 runs (SR: 176.04).

Information

28th T20 fifty from Klaasen's blade

Playing his 194th T20 match, the South African wicketkeeper-batter has raced to 4,443 runs at 32.91. His strike rate is 152.68. Klaasen owns 28 fifties in addition to two centuries. He is closing in on 250 sixes (242).