Avesh Khan claims three-fer versus SRH in Qualifier 2: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:55 pm May 24, 202409:55 pm

What's the story Rajasthan Royals pacer Avesh Khan was solid for his side against Sunrisres Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Friday at Chepauk. Avesh was the pick of the RR bowlers, claiming three wickets for 27 runs from his four overs. Notably, the RR pacers accounted for eight SRH wickets in their score of 175/9. Here are the details.

Performance

Three massive wickets for Avesh

Trent Boult handed RR the perfect start, claiming three wickets in the powerplay (overs 1-6). Thereafter, Sandeep Sharma entered the wickets column by dismissing the dangerous Travis Head. Avesh picked his first wicket in the 14th over, dismissing Nitish Reddy. The next delivery saw Abdul Samad fall for a first-ball duck. Avesh completed his three-fer in the 20th over by dismissing Shahbaz Ahmed.

Wickets

Avesh registers these stats

Former Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants pacer Avesh has raced to 74 wickets from 63 matches in the IPL. He averages 26.67 and his economy rate reads 8.87. The IPL 2024 season has seen Avesh claim 19 wickets from 16 matches at 27.68 (ER: 9.59). As per ESPNcricinfo, Avesh owns 13 scalps from seven games versus SRH at 17.53.