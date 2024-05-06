Next Article

Narine owns over 1,500 IPL runs (Source: X/@IPL)

Sunil Narine owns these prestigious doubles in IPL

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:19 am May 06, 202411:19 am

What's the story Sunil Narine was at his all-round best in Match 54 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Lucknow Super Giants. He smoked 81 off just 39 balls before claiming 1/22 in his four overs. His brilliance powered KKR to an emphatic 98-run win. Meanwhile, Narine accomplished several milestones during the game. Here we decode the doubles he owns in IPL.

#1

450 runs and 14 wickets in a season

With this knock, Narine has raced to 461 runs in IPL 2024 at a strike rate of 183.67 (50s: 3, 100: 1). He also boasts 14 scalps at an economy of 6.61. As per ESPNcricinfo, Shane Watson (472 runs and 17 wickets in 2008) is the only other all-rounder to slam 450-plus runs and take at least 14 wickets in an IPL season.

#2

1,500 runs and 150 wickets for a franchise

Narine also became the seventh player to accomplish 1,500 IPL runs for KKR (now 1,507). Playing his 173rd game, he averages 17.32 as his strike rate reads 166.34 (100: 1, 50s: 7). He also owns 177 wickets in the tournament. He became the first player to complete the double of 1,500 runs and 150 wickets for a franchise in IPL.

#3

Hundred and wickets in a game

Earlier in the season, Narine smoked a fiery 109 off 56 balls against Rajasthan Royals, his maiden T20 ton. He also claimed 2/30 in the game. Narine became the third player to score a hundred and take at least one wicket in an IPL match. He joined Chris Gayle (twice) and Watson (twice).

#4

Hat-trick and hundred in IPL

Narine's heroics versus RR also saw him become the third player after Rohit Sharma and Watson to record a hat-trick and a century in the IPL. In 2013, Narine claimed his only hat-trick in IPL against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). He dismissed David Hussey, Azhar Mahmood, and Gurkeerat Singh Mann to complete the feat. Narine ended with 3/33 in his four overs.