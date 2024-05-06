Next Article

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:37 am May 06, 2024

What's the story Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns in a crucial Match 56 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). While RR, who boast eight wins in 10 games, can officially secure a playoff berth with one more victory, DC stand in a must-win clash. They have just five wins in 11 outings. Here we decode the key player battles.

Jake Fraser-McGurk vs Trent Boult

This face-off can set the tone of the game. While Jake Fraser-McGurk has been toiling bowlers in the powerplay this season, Trent Boult has been sensational in this phase. As per ESPNcricinfo, the DC opener has an astonishing powerplay strike rate of 256.57 in IPL 2024. Boult's tally of seven powerplay wickets is the joint-most in IPL 2024 (ER: 6.65).

Khaleel Ahmed vs Jos Buttler

Another left-arm pacer who has made the ball talk in powerplay this season is DC's Khaleel Ahmed. Like Boult, he also owns seven wickets in this phase (ER: 8.62). His battle with the dashing Jos Buttler is to watch out for. Though Khaleel has dismissed the Englishman once across five IPL meetings, Buttler's strike rate in this regard is 139.47.

Rishabh Pant vs Ravichandran Ashwin

Rishabh Pant has led DC from the front as his blitzkrieg in the middle overs has tormented many prominent bowlers. This makes his battle with Ravichandran Ashwin enticing. Though the off-spinner is yet to dismiss Pant across six IPL meetings, the latter has scored only 39 runs in this battle at a paltry strike rate of 108.33.

Riyan Parag vs Kuldeep Yadav

Riyan Parag has been a menace for spinners in IPL 2024 as his strike rate against them reads 141. He has only fallen to spin once across eight innings. However, Kuldeep Yadav can pose a threat against him. Eight of his 12 wickets this season have come against right-handed batters. Kuldeep couldn't dismiss Parag across two IPL meetings.

Key details about the match

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host this game on May 7. The venue has already witnessed a couple of high-scoring games this season. As the ground usually offers pitches that contain low bounce, spinners have a key role to play. Star Sports will telecast the match, and fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm IST).