RR's Dhruv Jurel hits a valiant 56* versus SRH: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:39 am May 25, 202412:39 am

What's the story Rajasthan Royals have been knocked out of the 2024 Indian Premier League season. The Royals lost the Qualifier 2 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk on Friday. For RR, Dhruv Jurel played a lone hand with the bat in a chase of 176. It was a fine effort from the youngster but RR were down and out to lose by 36 runs. Here's more.

Knock

Jurel fights for RR

RR were 67/3 when Jurel walked in. He saw wickets tumble at the other end as SRH were reduced to 92/6 inside 14 overs. The middle overs hurt RR and they never recovered. Only Jurel stood tall and showed some fight. He hit seven fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 56. He ran out of partners in RR's score of 139/7.

Numbers

Highest score and 2nd T20 fifty for Jurel

Playing his 28th IPL match (22 innings), Jurel owns 347 runs at 23.13. His strike rate reads 151.52. This was Jurel's best T20 score. He smashed his second fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Jurel owns 439 runs in T20s at 21.95. Jurel owns 21 sixes and 32 fours in the 20-over format.