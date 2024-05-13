Next Article

IPL 2024: KKR ensure top-two finish; GT knocked out

What's the story Match number 63 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been abandoned due to rain. Hosts GT and KKR shared two points, which resulted in the former being eliminated from the playoff race. The result also ensured a top-two finish for the Knight Riders, who lead the standings.

KKR finish in top two

Following the washed-out game in Ahmedabad, table-toppers KKR have accumulated a total of 19 points. They have a three-point lead over second-placed Rajasthan Royals. It is worth noting that no side other than RR can go past 18 points. Chennai Super Kings (14 points) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 points) are third and fourth on the points table, respectively.

KKR can reach 21 points

KKR, who have already qualified for the playoffs, have one league-stage match remaining. Therefore, they can go up to 21 points. No other side can attain more than 20 points. Notably, RR are on 16 points and can get to 20.

Another title loading for KKR?

It is worth noting that KKR finished in the top two only twice ahead of IPL 2024. They went on to win the title on both occasions. KKR won IPL 2012 and 2014 under Gautam Gambhir.

GT knocked out of IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans, the 2022 champions and runners-up of the 2023 season, have been eliminated from the playoff race. They become the third side to be knocked out after Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. GT, with 11 points, are ahead of MI (8) and PBKS (8) as of now. They have won five matches and own a Net Run Rate of -1.063.