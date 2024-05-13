Next Article

Chris Gayle hammered 11 sixes against England in 2016

T20 World Cup: Batters with most sixes in an innings

By Parth Dhall 09:39 pm May 13, 202409:39 pm

What's the story The ongoing Indian Premier League season has seen a flurry of 200+ scores from several sides. Notably, the 1,000-six mark was crossed in just 57th match, with many more to come. The upcoming ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in the Caribbean and USA is also expected to see such fireworks from batters. Here are the batters with most sixes in an innings (T20 WC).

#1

Chris Gayle: 11 sixes vs England, 2016

West Indies star Chris Gayle remains the only batter to have smacked 10 or more sixes in a T20 World Cup match. He slammed 11 maximums in his 48-ball 100* against England in the 2016 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. England racked up 182/6 before WI chased it down in 18.1 overs. Gayle's unbeaten ton paved the way for the Caribbeans.

#2

Chris Gayle: 10 sixes vs South Africa, 2007

Universe Boss Gayle made the first-ever T20 World Cup encounter memorable with a blistering century. The left-handed dasher smashed a 57-ball 117, guiding WI to 205/6 in Johannesburg. He hammered 10 sixes and 7 fours in that innings. However, WI's joy was short-lived as South Africa chased the total in just 17.4 overs. Herschelle Gibbs smashed a 55-ball 90*.

#3

Rilee Rossouw: 8 sixes vs Bangladesh, 2022

South African batter Rilee Rossouw grabbed eyeballs with his 56-ball 109 against Bangladesh in the 2022 T20 World Cup encounter in Sydney. He finished with a strike rate of 194.64, having smacked 7 fours and 8 sixes. Rossouw helped the Proteas compile 205/5 in 20 overs. They later bowled out Bangladesh for 101, with Anrich Nortje taking four wickets.

#4

Yuvraj Singh: 7 sixes vs England, 2007

The 2007 T20 World Cup encounter between India and England saw Yuvraj Singh smash 6 sixes in an over. Yuvraj scripted history, with England seamer Stuart Broad on the receiving end. He smacked a 16-ball 58 (3 fours and 7 sixes). Earlier, openers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir added 136 runs as India compiled 218. England also did well but finished with 200/6.