India claimed a 90-run win over England in the 2012 T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: India's biggest wins in terms of runs

By Parth Dhall 08:08 pm May 13, 2024

What's the story India are set to embark on their 2024 ICC T20 World Cup journey. The tournament will commence on June 1. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will begin their campaign with the match against Ireland on June 5. Over the years, India have claimed some ground-breaking victories in the tournament. Here are their biggest T20 World Cup wins by runs.

#1

India vs England, Colombo, 2012

India claimed their biggest T20 WC win in the 2012 edition against England. They racked up 170/4 on a spin-friendly Colombo track, with Rohit Sharma slamming an unbeaten 55. Harbhajan Singh later hammered England with a four-wicket haul. The star off-spinner took four wickets for just 12 runs in four overs in his comeback match. England perished for 80, handing India a 90-run win.

#2

India vs Australia, Mirpur, 2014

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin powered India to a 73-run win against Australia in the 2014 T20 World Cup encounter in Mirpur. The off-spinner took four wickets as the Aussies were bundled out for 86 while chasing 160. Ashwin conceded just 11 runs in 3.2 overs before getting adjudged the Player of the Match. Only three Australian batters scored in double figures.

#3

India vs Zimbabwe, Melbourne, 2022

India's third-biggest win in the T20 World Cup came in 2022 against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Fifties from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav helped India compile 186/5. SKY smashed an unbeaten 61 at a strike rate of 244.00. Zimbabwe were later bundled out for a mere 115 as Ashwin took three wickets. Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya scalped two wickets each.

#4

India vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi, 2021

India claimed a one-sided win against Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi. Indian openers Rahul and Rohit added 140 runs, the highest partnership for India in the T20 World Cup. Rahul smashed a 48-ball 69, and Rohit scored 74 off 47 balls. India racked up 210/2 and later restricted the Afghans to 144/7 in 20 overs.