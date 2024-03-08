Next Article

India rode on a fine stand between Padikkal and Sarfaraz (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Dharamsala Test, Day 2: India lead England by 255 runs

By Rajdeep Saha 04:51 pm Mar 08, 202404:51 pm

What's the story India had another superb outing in the ongoing fifth Test versus England in Dharamsala on Friday. Resuming Day 2 on 135/1, India dominated the first two sessions. Overnight batters Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got to centuries. Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan slammed fifties. India lost five wickets after tea before Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah hung in (473/8).

Rohit

Rohit converts his unbeaten fifty into a superb century

Rohit resumed Day 2 on a score of 52*. He managed another 51 runs on Friday and slammed a brilliant 103-run knock. Rohit looked in solid touch and played well alongside Gill as the pair added 171 runs for the second wicket. Rohit's 103 came from 162 balls. He smashed 13 fours and three sixes. Ben Stokes got Rohit out in the 62nd over.

Information

Fourth century against England, 12th overall

Rohit slammed his fourth century against England. He owns 1,147 runs at 47.79. Overall, the veteran opener clocked his 12th hundred. Rohit has raced to 4,137 runs in 59 Tests as he averages 45.46. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit surpassed 1,000 runs as captain (1,090).

Gill

Gill shows his mettle with a fine 110

Gill resumed his day on 26* and went strong in a massive stand alongside Rohit. He played as per the situation as India added 109 runs in the morning session. Gill was the aggressor in this session, scoring 75 runs. He was dismissed after lunch by James Anderson for 110. Notably, Anderson dismissed him for the sixth time.

Information

Gill is closing in on 1,500 runs

This was Gill's fourth hundred in Test cricket and a third one at home. Playing his 25th Test, he is closing in on 1,500 Test runs (currently 1,492). The tally also includes six fifties. Gill also surpassed 500 runs versus England (592).

Duo

Padikkal and Sarfaraz forge a solid stand

After the dismissals of Rohit and Gill, India rode on a fine stand between Padikkal and Sarfaraz. Padikkal looked composed on his debut. Padikkal and Sarfaraz steadied India and then got quality runs. However, the first ball after tea led to Sarfaraz's dismissal as it broke a 97-run stand. Sarfaraz fell for 56. Shoaib Bashir then dismissed Padikkal for 65.

Information

India lose quick wickets

India were 376/4 when Sarfaraz was sent back. After a 27-run stand between Padikkal and Ravindra Jadeja, the former was dismissed (403/5). India then lost three wickets for one run, going from 427/5 to 428/8.

Stand

A partnership of character next

India have seen out the day with a partnership of substance between Kuldeep and Bumrah. After Ravichandran Ashwin's dismissal (428/8), Kuldeep and Bumrah have looked convincing and fought hard. An unbeaten 45-run stand has been added from 100 balls to help India take their lead past 250. Kuldeep is unbeaten on 27 with Bumrah managing 19*.

Bowling

What about England's bowlers?

Anderson, who bowled just four overs on Day 1, was handed 10 more. In 14 overs, he has clocked 1/59. Mark Wood was expensive once again. After conceding 21 from three overs yesterday, the fast bowler gave away 68 from 12 today. Bashir was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets on Friday. Tom Hartley and Stokes were among the wickets.