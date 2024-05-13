Next Article

Jos Buttler smashed 80* against India in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final

T20 World Cup: Presenting highest individual scores as captain

By Parth Dhall 06:29 pm May 13, 202406:29 pm

What's the story The 2024 Men's ICC T20 World Cup will be underway on June 1 in the Caribbean and USA. Over the years, several players have led their sides from the front in the mega ICC tournament. Notably, the tournament is yet to see a century from a team's captain. Here are the captains with the highest individual T20 World Cup scores.

#1

Chris Gayle: 98 vs India, 2010

West Indies veteran opener Chris Gayle has the highest individual score as captain in the T20 World Cup. He smacked a 66-ball 98 against India in the 19th match of the 2010 tournament. His knock included 4 fours and 7 sixes. Gayle, who fell short of a historic ton, was run-out. The Caribbeans racked up 169/6 before restricting India to 155/9.

#2

Kane Williamson: 85 vs Australia, 2021 final

Kane Williamson starred for New Zealand in the 2021 T20 World Cup final against Australia in Dubai. The Kiwi skipper smashed a 48-ball 85 (10 fours and 3 sixes), also the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final. Williamson's 85 drove New Zealand to 172/4. However, Australia chased it down in 18.5 overs to claim their maiden T20 WC title.

#3

Jos Buttler: 80* vs India, 2022

Jos Buttler was on fire for England in 2022, guiding them to their second T20 World Cup title. Buttler's England hammered India in the semi-final by chasing down 169 at the Adelaide Oval. Buttler played a captain's knock, smashing a 49-ball 80* (9 fours and 3 sixes). His opening partner Alex Hales also scored a 47-ball 86*, making the run-chase one-sided.

#4

Angelo Mathews: 73* vs England, 2016

In the 2016 T20 World Cup, all-rounder Angelo Mathews played a rescuing knock for Sri Lanka against England, albeit in losing cause. England, led by Eoin Morgan, slammed 171/4 in 20 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. SL were down to 15/4 before skipper Mathews took over. He slammed an unbeaten 73(54), but SL fell 10 runs short.