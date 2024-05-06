Next Article

T20 World Cup: A look at highest partnerships for India

What's the story India are set to embark on their 2024 ICC T20 World Cup journey. The tournament will commence on June 1. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will begin their campaign with the match against Ireland on June 5. Since 2007, several Indian batters have made their mark in the ICC mega tournament. Have a look at India's highest partnerships in T20 World Cups.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma: 140 runs

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma recorded the highest partnership for India in the T20 World Cup in 2021. The duo shared a 140-run opening stand in the Group 2 game against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. Rahul smashed a 48-ball 69, and Rohit scored 74 off 47 balls. As a result, India racked up 210/2 and later restricted the Afghans to 144/7 in 20 overs.

Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag: 136 runs

Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag were on fire in the inaugural T20 World Cup (2007) where India reigned supreme. They starred in India's record-breaking win over England in Durban, the match where Yuvraj Singh smashed 6 sixes in an over (off Stuart Broad). Gambhir (58) and Sehwag (68) stitched a 136-run opening stand, guiding India to 218/4. They later won by 18 runs.

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya: 113 runs

The 2022 T20 World Cup India-Pakistan clash was one for the ages. India were down to 31/4 while chasing 160 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya joined forces thereafter, adding 113 runs. While Hardik departed, Kohli powered India to one of their greatest victories in T20I cricket. The latter slammed a 53-ball 82* (6 fours and 4 sixes).

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma: 106 runs

In the 2014 T20 World Cup, India claimed a comfortable win over the West Indies after chasing down 130. The Men in Blue lost Shikhar Dhawan for a duck in the first over. However, Kohli and Rohit added 106 runs to bolster India's run-chase. India eventually claimed a seven-wicket win with two balls remaining.