Head has raced past 400 runs in IPL 2024 (Source: X/@IPL)

Travis Head races past 3,000 T20 runs: Decoding his stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:50 pm May 06, 202407:50 pm

What's the story Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head has brought up 3,000 runs in T20 cricket. The southpaw accomplished the milestone with his eighth run against Mumbai Indians in Match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Head has been sensational this season as his brilliance in the powerplay overs has tormented many bowlers. Meanwhile, here we decode his numbers in T20 cricket.

Stats

Head races past 3,000 T20 runs

Playing his 120th T20 match, Head has raced past the 3,000-run mark. Head averages near 30 and his strike-rate reads 140-plus. Head has slammed 13 half-centuries in the format (100s: 2). Over 600 of Head's runs have come in the IPL. He owns four fifties and a ton (SR: 171-plus). In 26 T20I matches for Australia, the southpaw has scored 656 runs at 29.81.

Campaign

Head has dominated the scenes in IPL 2024

Head has been in supreme form this season, racing past 400 runs in 10 games. His strike rate is 194-plus and the average reads over 40. He owns a ton and three fifties. As per Cricbuzz, Head's preceding scores while batting first in IPL 2024 - 62(24) vs MI, 19(14) vs GT, 21(15) vs PBKS, 102(41) vs RCB, 89(32) vs DC, 58(44) vs RR.

BBL

Here are his BBL numbers

Meanwhile, Head has also made a significant mark in the Big Bash League (BBL), Australia's premier T20 competition. He has tallied 1,394 runs across 57 games in the competition at a strike rate of 130.40. The tally includes eight fifties and a ton. His average reads 27.88. All his BBL runs have come for Adelaide Strikers.