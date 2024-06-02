Next Article

Canada failed to defend 194 (Source: X/@ICC)

USA thrash Canada in T20 World Cup opener: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:33 am Jun 02, 2024

What's the story Co-hosts USA have thrashed Canada by seven wickets in the tournament opener of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Aaron Jones and Andries Gous hammered fifties as the United States comfortably accomplished the 195-run target at Dallas's Grand Prairie Stadium. Earlier, Canada piled up 194/5 thanks to fifties from Navneet Dhaliwal and Nicholas Kirton. Here are the key stats.

Canada's total

Canada post a strong total

Canada were off to a fine start with openers Aaron Johnson (23) and Dhaliwal (61) adding 43 runs. Dhaliwal also added 62 runs with fellow half-centurion Kirton (51) for the third wicket. Wicket-keeper Shreyas Movva (32* off 16) provided the finishing touches as Canada finished at 194/5. Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, and Corey Anderson claimed a wicket apiece.

USA's chase

Summary of USA's chase

USA were off to a poor start with openers Steven Taylor (0) and Monank Patel (16) departing early. Gous (65) then joined Jones (94) in the middle and it was one-way traffic since then. They added 131 runs for the third wicket. While Gous attacked after being watchful early on, Jones went after the bowlers straightaway. USA hence prevailed with 14 balls to spare.

Dhaliwal

900 T20I runs for Dhaliwal

With the help of six boundaries and three maximums, Dhaliwal made 61 off 44 balls. En route, the opener became the first player to complete 900 T20I runs for Canada. He has now raced to 931 runs as his average and strike rate read 37.24 and 131.68, respectively. His tally of seven T20I fifties is also the most for a Canadian international.

Information

Maiden fifty for Kirton

Meanwhile, this was Kirton's maiden T20I fifty as he made 51 off 31 deliveries. He smoked three boundaries and two sixes. The southpaw has now raced to 315 T20I runs at 28.63 as his strike rate reads 123.04.

Jones

Fastest T20I fifty for USA

Jones was at his destructive best as he hammered the fastest T20I fifty by a USA batter, off 22 balls. He remained unbeaten, having scored 94 off just 40 balls. He hammered four boundaries besides 10 maximums. This was his second T20I fifty as the 29-year-old has now raced to 478 runs at 28.11. His strike rate reads 116.87.

Record

Second-highest individual score for USA

Jones's 94* is now the second-highest individual score by a USA batter in T20Is. He is now only behind Steven Taylor, who made 101* against Jersey in 2022. While Jones hit 10 sixes against Canada, no other USA batter has even six sixes in a T20I innings. Jones also recorded the highest individual score by a non-opener in run chases in T20 WC history.

Gous

Third T20I fifty from Gous

With the help of three maximums and seven fours, Gous made 65 off 46 balls. This was his third fifty in T20Is and also his highest score in the format. He now owns 226 runs at 32.28. His strike rate reads a brilliant 148.68. As mentioned, he added 131 runs with Jones. This is now the highest T20I partnership for a USA pair.