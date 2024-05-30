Next Article

Mohammad Rizwan has done well for Pakistan (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

ICC T20 World Cup: Presenting Pakistan's highest individual scorers

By Rajdeep Saha 03:21 am May 30, 2024

What's the story The Pakistan cricket team has been one of the dominating teams at the ICC T20 World Cup. The 2009 champions have been two-time runners-up in addition to reaching the semi-finals on three occasions. Pakistan exited from the Super 10s in 2014 and 2016 respectively. Pakistan have had superb performers with the bat. Ahead of the 2024 event, we decode Pakistan's highest individual scorers.

Ahmed Shehzad

Ahmed Shehzad - 111* vs Bangladesh

Former batter Ahmed Shehzad owns the record for the highest individual score in Pakistan national team colors at the T20 World Cup. Shehzad remains the lone centurion for Pakistan in the global T20 tournament. He scored 111* from 62 balls against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2014. He smashed 10 fours and five sixes (SR: 179.03). Pakistan (190/5) beat Bangladesh (140/7) by 50 runs.

Umar Akmal

Umar Akmal - 94 vs Australia

Former Pakistan batter Umar Akmal smashed 94 runs versus Australia in the 2014 event held in Bangladesh. He consumed 54 balls, slamming nine fours and four maximums (SR: 174.07). His blitz helped Pakistan score 194/5 in Mirpur in a Group 2 encounter. The Aussies were folded for 175 to lose by 16 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan - 79* vs India

At the 2021 T20 World Cup, Mohammad Rizwan floored India with a 79*-run knock. India posted a score of 151/7 in 20 overs in Group 2. The match was held in Dubai. In response, Rizwan's unbeaten 79 from 55 balls helped Pakistan claim a 10-wicket win. He smashed six fours and three sixes (SR: 143.63). He shared an unbeaten 152-run stand alongside Babar Azam.

Information

Mohammad Rizwan - 79* vs Namibia

Rizwan hit 79* versus Namibia (Group 2) in the same event in Abu Dhabi. Riding on Rizwan's score, Pakistan posted 189/2. Rizwan hit eight fours and four sixes. He shared a 113-run stand alongside Babar. In response, Namibia managed 144/5.