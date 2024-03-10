Next Article

Fakhar made his PSL debut with the Lahore Qalandars in 2017 (Photo credit: X/@FakharZamanLive)

Fakhar Zaman becomes the second PSL batter with this record

By Rajdeep Saha 03:34 am Mar 10, 202403:34 am

What's the story Fakhar Zaman has attained a new milestone in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He became the second player after Babar Azam to complete 2,500-plus runs in the tournament's history. Playing for Lahore Qalandars, Fakhar came into match number 26 against Karachi Kings on Saturday with 2,471 runs under his belt. He accomplished the milestone with his 29th run. Here are further details.

Runs

Second player after Babar with 2,500-plus runs

Playing his 84th match in the competition, Fakhar has got to 2,500 runs (2,525) at an average of 30.42. He owns two centuries and 19 fifties under his belt. Notably, he is the only player with 100-plus sixes in the PSL. Babar owns over 3,382 runs from 87 games. He averages 45.70.

Information

Fakhar has represented the Qalandars in his PSL journey

Fakhar made his PSL debut with the Lahore Qalandars in 2017. He has since then continued to ply his trade for the franchise. Fakhar has struggled so far this season, scoring 6, 41, 6, 4, 23 and 10 before this match.

Numbers

Over 6,200 runs in T20s

Playing his 242nd match in the 20-over format, Fakhar has raced to 6,259 runs at 27.94. In addition to the 43 half-centuries, he also owns three centuries in this format. He owns over 600 fours and 230 sixes. Meanwhile, 1,559 of his runs have come for Pakistan in the T20Is. He averages 21.95. He is the sixth-highest scorer for Pakistan.