By Parth Dhall 09:10 pm May 29, 202409:10 pm

What's the story India are set to fight for their ICC T20 World Cup title under Rohit Sharma's leadership. They have been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, USA, Ireland, and Canada. Notably, India have been deprived of a trophy since lifting one in the inaugural edition (2007). They have faced several roadblocks in this journey. Here are the sides which have beaten India multiple times.

New Zealand: 3 wins

New Zealand are one of only two sides to stay unbeaten against India in the T20 World Cup. They won each of their three encounters against the Men in Blue, in 2007, 2016, and 2021. The 2016 encounter in Nagpur saw the Kiwis defend a paltry 126. They bowled India for 79 on a spin-friendly track, with Mitchell Santner taking four wickets.

West Indies: 3 wins

West Indies are the only other side to have claimed over two victories against India in the T20 World Cup. WI earned back-to-back victories in 2009 and 2010 at Lord's and Kensington Oval, respectively. India then won in 2014 after chasing down a modest 130. In 2016, WI quashed India's hopes of winning a second title as they chased down 193 in the semi-final.

Sri Lanka: 2 wins

Sri Lanka are the only side other than New Zealand to maintain their unbeaten streak against India in the T20 World Cup. The Lankans first beat India in the 2010 encounter in Gros Islet, where they completed a 164-run chase on the final. SL's second and final win against India gave them their maiden T20 World Cup title, in 2014.

Australia, England, and South Africa: 2 wins

Australia (2010 and 2012), England (2009 and 2022), and South Africa (2009 and 2022) also have two wins each against India in the T20 World Cup. However, India have three victories against Australia (2007, 2014, and 2016). They have beaten England twice (2007 and 2012) and the Proteas four times (2007, 2010, 2012, and 2014).