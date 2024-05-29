Next Article

Pakistan claimed a 10-wicket win over India in 2021

A look at India's worst defeats in T20 World Cup

What's the story India are set to fight for their ICC T20 World Cup title under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. The Men in Blue have been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, hosts USA, Ireland, and Canada. Notably, India have been deprived of a trophy since lifting one in the inaugural edition in 2007. Here we decode India's worst defeats in the tournament.

Australia hammer India in Colombo, 2012

Australia claimed a one-sided win over India in the 2012 T20 World Cup encounter in Colombo. India racked up 140/7 before it rained toward the end of their innings. For Australia, Shane Watson took three wickets. In response, Watson (72) and David Warner (63*) blew India away as Australia chased down the total in 14.5 overs, losing a solitary wicket.

New Zealand defend 126 against India in Nagpur, 2016

New Zealand managed to defend a paltry 126 against India in the 2016 T20 World Cup match in Nagpur. India fancied their chances after restricting NZ to 126/7 on a wicket that offered turn and low bounce. However, the Kiwis had different plans as they bowled India out for a mere 79. Mitchell Santner took four wickets for the Black Caps.

Pakistan tame India by 10 wickets in Dubai, 2021

In an anti-climax, Pakistan humbled India in the 2021 T20 World Cup blockbuster match in Dubai. Shaheen Afridi's opening spell decimated the top order before Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant rescued India. They somehow reached a respectable total of 151/7. In response, Babar Azam (68*) and Mohammad Rizwan (78*) handed Pakistan a 10-wicket victory, their first against India in the tournament.

England humble India in Adelaide, 2022

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales were on fire in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against India. England chased down 169 at the Adelaide Oval, with openers Buttler and Hales adding an unbeaten 170-run stand. Buttler played a captain's knock, smashing a 49-ball 80* (9 fours and 3 sixes). His opening partner Hales also scored a 47-ball 86*, making the run-chase one-sided.