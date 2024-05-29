Next Article

Ons Jabeur 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 after an hour and 45 minutes (Image source: X/@WTA)

French Open: Ons Jabeur beats Camila Osorio, reaches third round

By Parth Dhall 07:52 pm May 29, 202407:52 pm

What's the story Eighth seed Ons Jabeur reached the 2024 French Open third round after beating Camila Osorio. The former won the women's singles second-round clash 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 after an hour and 45 minutes. Jabeur has qualified for this stage at Roland Garros for the second straight year. She is yet to go past the quarter-finals at this Slam. Here are the key stats.

Stats

A look at match stats

Jabeur won a total of 85 points and 31 winners throughout the match. The Tunisian star had a win percentage of 60 and 47 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 20 of her 27 net points. Jabeur (33) had more unforced errors than Osorio (23). The latter recorded as many as six double-faults.

French Open

Third round at Roland Garros

As mentioned, Jabeur has reached the third round at Roland Garros for the second successive year. She reached the quarter-finals last year, her first such appearance at this Slam. Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated her in that match. Jabeur now has a win-loss record of 14-6 at French Open. She is yet to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

Information

Eighth win of 2024

Jabeur made a comeback in Paris after recovering from a long-term knee injury. Before turning up for Roland Garros, she was 6-9 in the season. The Tunisian star reached the quarter-finals at the Madrid Open.