FC Barcelona have named Hansi Flick as their new head coach (Photo credit: X/@FCBarcelona)

Barcelona appoint Hansi Flick as new manager: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:29 pm May 29, 202407:29 pm

What's the story FC Barcelona have named Hansi Flick as their new head coach. The German joins the club as Xavi Hernandez's replacement. Xavi was sacked by Barcelona last week. Flick managed German giants Bayern Munich in the past. He also coached the German men's national football team. "It's a big honour, a dream for me to sign my contract here," said Flick on Wednesday. Here's more.

Stats

Flick's managerial stats before joining Bayern

Flick started his career with German association football club Victoria Bammental. He managed Victoria from July 1, 1996 to June 30, 2000 (M122, W44, D33, L45). Flick took over 1899 Hoffenheim next. He managed the club until November 2005 (M196 W88 D46 L62). He gained promotion to the Regionalliga Süd in his first season at the club. He failed to reach the 2. Bundesliga.

Bayern

Flick won a historic Treble with Bayern

Flick managed Bayern Munich from November 3, 2019 to June 30, 2021. He led them to a historic Treble in 2020, winning the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League. Bayern completed the continental treble for the second time in the club's history. He won the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year Award. Bayern won the UEFA Super Cup, DFL-Supercup and FIFA Club World Cup thereafter.

Information

His numbers at Bayern

Flick managed 86 games as Bayern Munich manager. He helped the club win 70 matches in addition to drawing nine and losing games. He clocked a win percentage of 81.70. Bayern scored 255 goals and conceded 85 under Flick reign.

Germany

Flick was sacked as Germany manager last September

On May 25, 2021, the German Football Association announced that Flick signed a three-year contract from August 1, 2021 to serve as the national team manager. He replaced his former boss Joachim Löw after UEFA Euro 2020. At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Germany was eliminated in the group stage. Flick was sacked on September 10, 2023.

Information

A win percentage of 48 as Germany head coach

In 25 matches for Germany, Flick clocked 12 wins, 7 draws and six defeats. His side scored 60 goals and conceded 30. His win percentage was 48.

