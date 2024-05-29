Next Article

Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed a four-set win after nearly three hours

French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas survives test to reach third round

By Parth Dhall 06:01 pm May 29, 202406:01 pm

What's the story Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the third round at the 2024 French Open after beating Daniel Altmaier. The former survived a stern test to win 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-4 in the men's singles second-round clash after nearly three hours. Tsitsipas has reached this stage at Roland Garros for the sixth successive year. The two-time Grand Slam finalist is still vying for his maiden title.

Stats

A look at match stats

Tsitsipas won a total of 119 points and 54 winners throughout the match. Altmaier served 10 aces compared to Tsitsipas's seven. The Greek had a win percentage of 73 and 69 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 36 of his 45 net points. Altmaier (25) had less unforced errors than Tsitsipas (27). The latter registered three double-faults.

French Open

Third round at Roland Garros

As mentioned, Tsitsipas has reached the third round at the French Open for the sixth consecutive year. He reached the semi-final in 2020, final in 2021, and quarter-final in 2023. In 2021, Tsitsipas had become the first Greek player to reach a Grand Slam final. Tsitsipas now has a win-loss record of 62-26 at Grand Slams.

Information

24th match-win at French Open

Tsitsipas claimed his 24th win at Roland Garros, his joint-most at a Grand Slam. The Greek star also has a win-loss record of 24-7 at the Australian Open, where he played his only other major final.