Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos signed off

La Liga 2023-24: Decoding the season in stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:29 pm May 29, 2024

What's the story The La Liga 2023-24 season ended on Sunday. Champions Real Madrid finished their campaign with two draws. Barcelona, who saw manager Xavi Hernandez get sacked, finished second. They ended the season with four successive wins under the Spaniard. Team of the Season, Girona, took third place with Atletico Madrid taking up fourth place. Cadiz, Almeria and Granada were relegated. Here are the stats.

Real Madrid

Real topped the show

Real Madrid ended their 2023-24 La Liga season with a 0-0 draw against Real Betis. Los Blancos had already sealed the trophy on matchday 34. Real claimed 29 wins, eight draws and one defeat. Carlo Ancelotti's men finished with 95 points from 38 matches. Real Madrid ended the La Liga 2023-24 season with 21 clean sheets.

Champions League

Barcelona, Girona and Atletico earn Champions League football

FC Barcelona finished second with 26 wins, seven draws and five defeats. They collected 85 points and had a goal difference of +35. Girona claimed 25 wins, six draws and seven defeats. They managed 81 points (GD +39). Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid earned the final Champions League spot. Atletico earned 24 wins (D4 L10) and finished with 76 points.

Information

These three clubs will play in Europe

Athletic Club finished fifth and will play in the UEFA Europa League. Athletic Club finished with 68 points. Real Sociedad will also ply their trade in Europa League (60 points). Seventh-placed Real Betis will feature in the Conference League qualifiers (57 points).

Relegation

Stats of the relegated teams

Granada finished 20th, collecting 21 points. 19th-placed Almeria also collected 21 points but had a better goal difference. Meanwhile, Cadiz finished 18th with 33 points. Granada posted the second-fewest wins (4) and conceded the most goals (79). They also suffered the most defeats (25). Almeria managed the fewest wins (3). They conceded the second-most goals (75). Cadiz had a goal difference of -29 (3rd-worst).

Numbers

Team and individual stats

Most goals: Real Madrid (87) Second-most goals: Girona (85) Fewest goals conceded: Real Madrid (26) Most draws: Mallorca (15) Best goal difference: Real Madrid (+61) Highest individual goal-scorer: Artem Dovbyk (24, Girona) Highest individual assists: Álex Baena (14, Villarreal) Player involved in most goals: Artem Dovbyk (32, Girona) Most big chances created: Iago Ispas (21, Celta Vigo) and Miguel Gutiérrez (21, Girona)

Information

Unique record for the top four La Liga teams

As per Opta, four of the six teams in Europe's top five leagues with the most home wins were from La Liga , with Real and Atletico at the top with 16 wins each. Barca, Girona, Liverpool and Arsenal had 15 wins each.

Opta stats

Here are the unique records

A total of 1,005 goals were scored in La Liga 2023-24. This is the highest goals scored in the competition without Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo taking part since 2003-04 (1,015). Girona (20) clocked the most goals after sequences of 10 or more passes in La Liga 2023-24. Real were the La Liga team with the highest time in play (59:43).

Kroos

Toni Kroos signs off

Toni Kroos played his last game of his La Liga career. He is the second German with the most appearances in the competition (306), behind only Bernd Schuster (316). As per Squawka, Kroos completed every La Liga campaign of his career with at least 92% pass accuracy. Kroos scored 22 goals and made 70 assists in La Liga. He won four titles.

Bellingham

Bellingham voted La Liga Player of the Season

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was voted La Liga Player of the Season. The English midfielder joined Real from Borussia Dortmund last summer in a massive deal. Bellingham featured in 28 La Liga matches. He scored 19 goals which was the joint-third most alongside FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski. Bellingham made six assists and was involved in 25 goals (highest for Real).

Information

Here are the other award winners

48-year-old Míchel (Girona FC) won the award for Best Coach. Yamine Lamal (FC Barcelona) received the distinction of Best U23 Player. Jesús Areso (Osasuna) won the Best Goal of the Season for his strike against Getafe CF.