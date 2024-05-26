Next Article

Real claimed 29 wins, eight draws and one defeat (Photo credit: X/@realmadrid)

Real Madrid: Decoding their 2023-24 La Liga season in stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:17 am May 26, 2024

What's the story Real Madrid ended their 2023-24 La Liga season with a 0-0 draw against Real Betis. Los Blancos had already sealed the trophy on matchday 34 with four games to spare. The win was guaranteed after Girona beat Barcelona 4-2. Real also ended their La Liga campaign with a 32-match unbeaten run. They were simply phenomenal. Here we decode the stats.

Key season stats for Real Madrid

Real claimed 29 wins, eight draws and one defeat. They forwarded 87 goals (highest) and conceded 26 goals (lowest). Carlo Ancelotti's men finished with 95 points from 38 matches. Jude Bellingham was directly involved in most goals (25). He was Real's top scorer with 19 goals (A6). Vinicius Junior finished with 15 goals and five assists. Meanwhile, Rodrygo and Joselu scored 10 goals each.

Toni Kroos signs off

Toni Kroos played his last game of his La Liga career. He is the second German with the most appearances in the competition (306), behind only Bernd Schuster (316). As per Squawka, Kroos completed every La Liga campaign of his career with at least 92% pass accuracy. Kroos scored 22 goals and made 70 assists in La Liga. He won four titles.

A record 21 clean sheets for Real Madrid

Real Madrid ended the La Liga 2023-24 season with 21 clean sheets. This is now their best-ever record in a single campaign in the competition. Their previous best tally was 19 clean sheets each in 1986-87, 1987-88 and 2019-20.

Real clock these feats with 0-0 draw versus Betis

As per Opta, Real Madrid have collected most 0-0 draws in La Liga (21st century) against Real Betis (7) than any other team. Real haven't lost any of their last eight games against Betis in La Liga (W3 D5).