USA beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup encounter in Dallas

Presenting associate teams to beat Pakistan in ICC World Cups

By Parth Dhall 03:35 am Jun 07, 202403:35 am

What's the story In one of the biggest upsets, USA beat Pakistan in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup encounter in Dallas. They restricted Pakistan to 159/7 as Babar Azam and Shadab Khan hit 40-plus scores. In response, USA were in control before Pakistan fought. They eventually won the one-over Eliminator. USA became the third associate side to beat Pakistan in ICC World Cups (T20 or ODI).

#1

Bangladesh stun Pakistan in 1999 ODI World Cup

Bangladesh entered the 1999 ICC ODI World Cup as an associate side. They became a Test-playing nation only a year later. In an anti-climax, Bangladesh managed to defend a paltry 223 against a star-studded Pakistan side in Northampton. The 1992 World Cup champions were bundled out 161, with Khaled Mahmud taking a three-wicket haul. He earlier scored a 34-ball 27.

#2

Ireland upset Pakistan in 2007 ODI World Cup

Pakistan suffered a similar defeat, this time against Ireland, in the 2007 50-overs World Cup. They were bowled out for a mere 132, with Kamran Akmal top-scoring (27). Boyd Rankin decimated Pakistan's batting line-up by taking three wickets. Ireland too stumbled in the run-chase but eventually claimed a three-wicket win. Niall O'Brien smashed a match-winning 72 for the Irishmen.

#3

First associate side to beat Pakistan in T20Is

With a historic victory attained through Super Over, USA became the first-ever associate nation to beat Pakistan in T20I cricket. The 2009 T20 World Cup champions became only the second Test-playing nation after Bangladesh to lose to USA in T20Is. Overall, USA became the third associate team to defeat Pakistan in ICC World Cups (T20 or ODI).

Information

Associate and full members

As now, there are 108 ICC members in international cricket. The list includes 12 full members and 96 associate members. Notably, only full-member sides have the right to compete in official Test matches.