Next Article

James Faulkner took a fifer against Pakistan in the 2016 T20 World Cup

ICC T20 World Cup: Best bowling returns against Pakistan

By Parth Dhall 01:10 am May 06, 202401:10 am

What's the story The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in the Caribbean and USA is set to begin on June 1. Pakistan, who won the second edition, finished as the runners-up last time (2022). Over the years, their star-studded bowling line-ups have troubled the greatest sides. Several opposition bowling attacks have starred against them. Here are the best bowling returns against Pakistan in T20 World Cups.

#1

James Faulkner: 5/27 in 2016

Australia's James Faulkner remains the only bowler to have taken a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. The former medium-pacer took 5/27 in the 2016 edition held in India. Batting first, Australia racked up 193/4, riding on Steven Smith's 61*(43). Faulknar later took a fifer, guiding the Aussies to a 21-run win. Pakistan were restricted to 172/8.

#2

Charl Langeveldt: 4/19 in 2010

South Africa's Charl Langeveldt has the second-best bowling returns against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan racked up 148/7 against them in the 2010 encounter at Gros Islet. Umar Akmal smashed a 33-ball 51. Meanwhile, Langeveldt recorded figures worth 4/19. However, the Proteas lost the match by 11 runs, getting restricted to 137/7. Saeed Ajmal also took four wickets.

#3

Anrich Nortje: 4/41 in 2022

South African pacer Anrich Nortje remains the only other bowler with four-plus wickets against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Nortje scalped four wickets for 41 runs as Pakistan racked up 185/9 in the 2022 encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, the Proteas lost the rain-curtailed encounter by 33 runs. They failed to chase down the revised target of 142 (108/9).

#4

Samuel Badree: 3/10 in 2014

Former West Indies bowler Samuel Badree occupies the fourth spot on this list. He has the best bowling figures for a spinner against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. He took 3/10 in the 2014 encounter in Mirpur. West Indies scored 166/6 after electing to bat first. They later bowled out Pakistan for a mere 82, with Badree taking three wickets.