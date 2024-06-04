Next Article

Farooqi now owns the fourth place on this list (Source: X/@ACBofficials)

Presenting the best bowling figures in T20 WC history

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:26 am Jun 04, 202411:26 am

What's the story Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed with a stunning five-wicket haul as Afghanistan thrashed Uganda by 125 runs in Match 5 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The left-arm pacer was nothing but lethal as he claimed 5/9 in his four overs. These are the fourth-best bowling figures in the competition's history. Here we look at the best bowling returns in a T20 WC match.

#4

5/9 - Fazalhaq Farooqi vs Uganda, 2024

Chasing 184, Uganda were off to a horrendous start as Farooqi dismissed Ronak Patel and Roger Mukasa in the opening over. Uganda couldn't recover thereafter as none of their batters could even touch the 15-run mark. Farooqi completed his fifer by dismissing Riazat Ali Shah, Robinson Obuya, and Brian Masaba in the 13th over. His efforts meant Uganada were folded for just 58.

#3

Umar Gul - 5/6 versus New Zealand, 2009

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul was at his best versus New Zealand in the 2009 T20 WC game at the Oval. He ran through their middle order and dismissed the likes of Scott Styris, Peter McGlashan, Nathan McCullum, James Franklin, and Kyle Mills to finish with 5/6 in just three overs. NZ, who were folded for 99, suffered a solid six-wicket defeat.

#2

Rangana Herath - 5/3 vs New Zealand, 2014

Legendary left-arm spinner Rangana Herath is among the three Sri Lankans with a five-wicket haul in the T20 World Cup. He took 5/3 against New Zealand in the 2014 encounter in Chattogram, where the Kiwis failed to chase a mere 120. NZ faced Herath's wrath that lasted 3.3 overs as they perished for 60. Notably, Kane Williamson scored 42 of these runs.

#1

Ajantha Mendis- 6/8 vs Zimbabwe, 2012

Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis owns the best bowling figures in the T20 World Cup history. He recorded figures worth 6/8 in his four overs against Zimbabwe in the 2012 T20 World Cup match in Hambantota. The tally includes two maidens. Mendis remains the only bowler with a six-fer in the tournament's history. SL scored 182/4 before bowling out Zimbabwe for 100.