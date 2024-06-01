Next Article

What's the story The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be underway on June 1 in the Caribbean and USA. Co-hosts West Indies are two-time champions, having tasted the glory in 2012 and 2016. They would want to add silverware to their cabinet. Meanwhile, several batters have impressed across the previous eight editions. Here are the WI batters with the most runs in a T20 WC edition.

#4

Marlon Samuels - 181 runs in 2016

Marlon Samuels was enduring a mediocre campaign in the 2016 edition in India before the final encounter against England. In the high-voltage game, Samuels made an unbeaten 85*(66) as WI clinched their second title. The knock took Samuels's tally to 181 runs across six games in the tournament at 36.20 (SR: 112.42). The 85* in the final was his solitary fifty that year.

#3

Chris Gayle - 193 runs in 2009

Universe Boss Chris Gayle slammed 193 runs from five games in the 2009 edition in England. He had a strike rate of 134.02 as the tally includes a couple of half-centuries. The swashbuckling opener hammered a match-winning 88 off 50 balls against the mighty Australian side at the Oval. WI were knocked out in the semi-final that year.

#2

Chris Gayle - 222 runs in 2012

Gayle also takes the second place on this list for scoring 222 runs across seven games in WI's title triumph in the 2012 event in Sri Lanka. The southpaw averaged a healthy 44.4 as the tally includes three half-centuries. In the semi-final game against the Aussies, Gayle hammered an unbeaten 75 off just 41 balls.

#1

Marlon Samuels - 230 runs in 2012

The man of the finals, Samuels was also sensational in the 2012 competition. The right-handed batter finished the event with 230 runs across seven games as WI tasted the glory. Samuels averaged 38.33 at the event as he hammered three fifties. His strike rate was 132.94. In the low-scoring final against hosts Sri Lanka, Samuels made a memorable 78 off 56 balls.