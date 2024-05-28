Next Article

Decoding Suryakumar Yadav's stellar T20I stats away from home

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:28 pm May 28, 202404:28 pm

What's the story Suryakumar Yadav will be critical to India's run in the upcoming 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, which will be played in West Indies and USA. SKY has truly been a menace in the format as he has been dominating the T20I batting rankings for over a year. He has also featured in two previous T20 WCs. Let's decode his T20I numbers away from home.

Stats

Second-best average, best strike rate

In away and neutral T20Is combined, SKY owns 1,237 runs across 32 innings. His average of 47.57 is only second to Virat Kohli (52.34) among batters with 1,000-plus T20I runs away from home. SKY's strike rate of 173.98 in this regard is also the highest. He also owns the joint-most T20I tons outside home (3). His tally also includes nine fifties.

WI, USA

Decent numbers in WI and USA

As mentioned, WI and USA will host the mega event. SKY has fared decently in these nations. The veteran has mustered 85 runs across two T20 innings in USA. In WI, he owns 216 runs across six matches at a fine strike rate of 161.19. He owns two fifties in WI and one in USA.

ENG, AUS, NZ

Sensational numbers in England, Australia, and New Zealand

SKY has returned with 171 runs across three T20Is in England. His strike rate in the nation reads 201.17. In New Zealand, he has accumulated 124 runs across two outings at a strike rate of 203.27. He owns a century apiece in England and New Zealand. In Australia, he has accumulated 239 runs across six games, striking at 189.68 (50s: 3).

Numbers

His numbers in other venues

SKY has mustered 156 runs across just two innings in SA at a strike rate of 169.56. He made a 34-ball 50 in his only T20I outing in Sri Lanka. The dasher could only manage 15 runs across two innings in Ireland. In UAE, he has tallied 181 runs at 36.20 as his strike rate reads 158.77.

Career

Here are his overall records

Having played 60 T20Is, Suryakumar has accumulated 2,141 runs at 45.55. SKY has the joint-second-most Player-of-the-Match awards in the shortest format (14). He is the only player to own T20I tons in four different nations - South Africa, England, New Zealand, and India. Suryakumar has an overall strike rate of 171.55 in T20Is, the highest by any batter (Minimum: 1,000 runs).

Feat

Joint-second-fastest batter to accomplish 2,000 T20I runs

During the South Africa series in December 2023, SKY became the joint-second-fastest batter to accomplish 2,000 T20I runs. He joined his compatriot Kohli in this regard. The 33-year-old, who made his T20I debut in March 2021, took 56 innings of 59 games to get the mark. Pakistan duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam top this elite list, having taken 52 innings apiece.

T20 WC

Decoding his T20 WC numbers

SKY was impressive in his previous two T20 WC campaigns. He didn't get many chances in the 2021 edition as he managed 42 runs across three innings at a strike rate of 144.82. The 2022 edition saw him finish as the third-highest run-getter. The 33-year-old scored 239 runs across six games at 59.75. His strike rate was a stunning 189.68 (50s: 3).