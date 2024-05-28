Next Article

French Open: Elena Rybakina outclasses Minnen to reach second round

By Parth Dhall 04:36 pm May 28, 202404:36 pm

What's the story Fourth seed Elena Rybakina reached the 2024 French Open second round after beating Greet Minnen. The Kazakhstan star claimed a 6-2, 6-3 win in the women's singles first-round clash after over an hour. Notably, Rybakina has reached the second round at this Slam for the fifth straight season. The 2022 Wimbledon champion now has 10 wins at Roland Garros.

Here are match stats

Rybakina won a total of 65 points and 36 winners throughout the match. She served fve aces compared to Minnen's three. The former had a win percentage of 69 and 30 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 14 of her 21 net points. Rybakina (21) had more unforced errors than Minnen (7). The former recorded four double-faults each.

Rybakina clears first round

As mentioned, Rybakina has reached the second round at Roland Garros for the fifth straight season. She finished as the quarter-finalist in the 2021 edition. Rybakina pulled out of her third-round clash at the 2023 French Open due to illness. She reached the second round in 2020 and the third round in 2022. Rybakina is now 38-16 at Grand Slams.

10 wins at French Open

Rybakina now has a win-loss record of 10-4 at the French Open. She also has 10+ wins at the Australian Open (11-5) and Wimbledon (14-2). Notably, Rybakina has a poor record at the US Open (4-5).

Win percentage of 90 on clay in 2024

Earlier this year, Rybakina won the clay-court Porsche Tennis Grand Prix before reaching the Madrid Open semi-final. She now has a 9-1 record on clay courts in 2024. As per Opta, Rybakina (90%) is one of only two players with a win percentage of more than 90 on clay in 2024. She joins world number one Iga Swiatek, who owns a 93.8 win percentage.