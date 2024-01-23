Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka reaches her sixth consecutive major semi-final

Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka reaches her sixth consecutive major semi-final

By Parth Dhall 05:00 pm Jan 23, 2024

Aryna Sabalenka reached her second consecutive Australian Open semi-final

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka reached the 2024 Australian Open semi-final with her win over Barbora Krejcikova. The world number two claimed another straight-set win (6-2, 6-3) in the quarter-final after over an hour. With this, Sabalenka reached her second Australian Open semi-final. She has now qualified for six back-to-back Grand Slam semi-finals. Sabalenka has won 12 successive Australian Open matches.

Key stats of the match

Sabalenka won a total of 54 points and 19 winners in the match. She struck four aces compared to Krejcikova's two. The former had a win percentage of 72 and 53 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted six of her nine break points. Krejcikova (13) had more unforced errors than Sabalenka (24). Both of them recorded multiple double-faults.

Six successive major semi-finals

Sabalenka has now made it to six successive Grand Slam semi-finals. The Belarusian star has at least reached the semi-finals since the 2022 US Open. She won the 2023 Australian Open and finished as the US Open runner-up. Notably, Sabalenka has become the sixth player to win six or more consecutive Grand Slam semi-finals before turning 26.

12 consecutive Australian Open match-wins

Sabalenka is now unbeaten at the Australian Open in 12 matches. She has become the first player to win 12+ back-to-back Australian Open matches since Serena Williams, who attained this feat between 2015 and 2016.

Sabalenka emulates Chris Evert

Sabalenka has won each of her eight quarter-finals at Grand Slams so far. She has become the second woman to win their first eight women's singles quarter-finals at majors, the other being Chris Evert, who who won her first 48 such matches.