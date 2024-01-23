Australian Open: Jannik Sinner storms into his second major semi-final

Jannik Sinner claimed another straight-set win (Image source: X/@AustralianOpen)

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner reached the semi-final at the 2024 Australian Open after beating his rival Andrey Rublev. The Italian star claimed a 6-4, 7-6(5), 5-3 win in over two hours. He is yet to drop a set in the ongoing tournament. Notably, Sinner has qualified for his maiden Australian semi-final and a second at Grand Slams. Here are the key stats.

A look at the key stats

Sinner won a total of 114 points and 33 winners in the match. Both Sinner and Rublev served 10 aces. The former had a win percentage of 76 and 52 in the first and second serves, respectively. He converted two of his seven break points. Rublev (32) had more unforced errors than the Italian (24). The latter recorded three double-faults.

Sinner has been brilliant of late

In 2023, Sinner won his maiden Masters 1000 title in Canada while also making it to his first Grand Slam semi-final in Wimbledon. He also reached the ATP Finals where he lost the summit clash to Novak Djokovic. As per ATP, Sinner has won 25 of 27 matches played since the 2023 US Open. His only defeats came against Ben Shelton and Djokovic.